Horizon Protocol Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $743,848.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.91 or 1.00094346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.85 or 0.06748475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

