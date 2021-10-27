Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.