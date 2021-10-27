Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

