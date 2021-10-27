Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

