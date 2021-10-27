Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWNK opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

