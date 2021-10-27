Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 291,874 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a current ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

