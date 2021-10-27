Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$12.48 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

