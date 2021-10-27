HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HPQ opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.