Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.