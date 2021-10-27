Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

