Hugh F. Johnston Sells 37,266 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $161.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
