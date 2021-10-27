Hugh F. Johnston Sells 37,266 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

