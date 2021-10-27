HUNT 1-Day Volume Tops $25.04 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $79.86 million and $25.04 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00210274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00098548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

