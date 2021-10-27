Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 823,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -213.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.