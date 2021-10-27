HyperAlloy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $66,958.20 and $2.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.