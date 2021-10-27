i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 6.2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. 9,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 137,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.