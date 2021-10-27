Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.75 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

