Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSEV opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

