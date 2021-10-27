Ibex Investors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,186. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

