Ibex Investors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Wayfair comprises about 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 15.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $236.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.35.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

