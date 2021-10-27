Ibex Investors LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.44% of Ur-Energy worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,156 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

