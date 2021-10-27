IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. IDEX has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

