IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

