IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$48.99.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.