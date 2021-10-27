IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,531. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $130.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.