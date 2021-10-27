ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $6.24 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

