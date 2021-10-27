Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IHR opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.77.

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Chris Santer bought 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,954.73 ($19,538.45).

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

