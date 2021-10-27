Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 427,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

