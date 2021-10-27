Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Independent Bank stock remained flat at $$22.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,782. Independent Bank has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

