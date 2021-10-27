Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Down 3.6%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $81.80. 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

