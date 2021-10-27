Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.54

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 11728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

