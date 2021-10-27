Infinera (INFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

