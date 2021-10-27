Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.