Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

