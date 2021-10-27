Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.7% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 5.46 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Amgen $25.42 billion 4.66 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.57

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amgen 2 9 8 0 2.32

Amgen has a consensus target price of $243.35, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Amgen beats Innate Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.