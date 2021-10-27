Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.76. 22,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 150.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

