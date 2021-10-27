Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inseego stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

