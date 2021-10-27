Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 489 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE opened at $642.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Adobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.