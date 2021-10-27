Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells 27,922 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AGTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 154,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,514. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
