Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 80,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

