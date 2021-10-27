Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $11,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

USIO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

