Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0656

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $5,503.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00093829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.75 or 1.00747236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.71 or 0.06734845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

