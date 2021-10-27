Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143,529. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

