Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported splendid sales numbers for third-quarter 2021, which surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company projects net sales of $810 million for 2021 while earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.35. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances, have been yielding results. That said, the company is taking a conservative approach for fourth-quarter sales owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

IPAR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,978. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $18,785,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

