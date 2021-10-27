International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.31 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $11.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

