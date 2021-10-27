International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 335.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

IBM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,503. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

