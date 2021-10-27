Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.78. The company had a trading volume of 196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.59.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

