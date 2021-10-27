Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.