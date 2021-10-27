Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Stock Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.70% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.