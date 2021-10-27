Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$67.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 119,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

