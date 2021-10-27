Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,978 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,456% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Shares of CXDC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $69.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

